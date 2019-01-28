Stars, big budget: Delhi University fests look to draw in crowds

To draw in crowds for festivals, college unions in Delhi University are looking to spend big and bring in stars, while some are looking to explore topical subjects. With the fests starting at the end of February and continuing till mid-March, most colleges are now in the thick of preparations.

Organisers of ‘Crossroads’, Shri Ram College of Commerce’s festival, said they will spend over Rs 1 crore, with additional expenses being covered through other means such as procuring travel partners. “Ours is the only fest which lasts for four days. For each night we will have a mega star. Each day will be dedicated to a different genre,” said an organising committee member. Each year, the expenses for the fest run into anything between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1 crore, the student added.

A member of Hindu College’s parliament said the standard expenses for organising a “good” college festival is between Rs 50-60 lakh. For their festival ‘Mecca’, the proposed budget is Rs 2 crore, although the student said the actual amount they were likely to raise and spend is Rs 80-90 lakh.

The primary focus of many of these large-scale festivals is inviting a high-profile artist for what is popularly called the “star night.” A member of the students’ union of Hansraj College said they are planning to invite music director and singer Amit Trivedi for their “star night”, footfall for which is estimated to be 20,000.

Trivedi was also on the wishlist for the organisers of Sri Venkateswara College’s fest, along with actor Farhan Akhtar, but their final invitee will be someone else. “Our main focus is on the décor — around the theme ‘Carnival’ — which draws in the crowds. We started working on it early this month,” said a member of the organising society, adding the expected expenditure is Rs 50 lakh.

At Lady Shri Ram College, the theme is ‘Converging Identities’. “We chose our theme in the context of current developments like the abolition of Section 377 and adultery. For our special guests, we have tried to invite cultural and political individuals who have been unable to come to the limelight,” said a member of the sponsorship team.