Stalled for three years, construction work on Metro Phase IV kicks off

DThe 28.9-km corridor is among the three corridors proposed to be built under Phase IV. The other two lines will be Aerocity-Tughlaqbad and Maujpur-Majlis Park. DThe 28.9-km corridor is among the three corridors proposed to be built under Phase IV. The other two lines will be Aerocity-Tughlaqbad and Maujpur-Majlis Park.

After a delay of over three years, the Delhi’s Metro’s Phase IV project got off the ground Monday with the launch of the construction work of Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor.

The 28.9-km corridor is among the three corridors proposed to be built under Phase IV. The other two lines will be Aerocity-Tughlaqbad and Maujpur-Majlis Park.“Today, the DMRC commenced work on the fourth phase of construction, comprising three corridors covering 61.67 kilometres at Haiderpur Badli Mor,” said DMRC executive director (corporate communications) Anuj Dayal.

Under Phase IV, 46 new stations are expected to come up. DMRC managing director Mangu Singh had told The Indian Express that the size of the Phase IV stations will be determined by the expected passenger load, while vertical spaces will be created in the existing depots to park trains that will run on the upcoming lines.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App