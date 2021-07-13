‘Stalker’ uses axe to kill 16-year-old girl in Delhi’s Moti Bagh; arrested

“Our teams conducted several raids and arrested Praveen from his sister’s house in Palwal. He has been booked under sections of murder,” said DCP Singh.

A 16-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, a day after a 21-year-old man allegedly attacked her with an axe in South Delhi’s Moti Bagh area. The accused, Praveen, had been stalking the girl for months and was harassing her, police said. He fled after the attack and was arrested in Haryana, they added.

“The girl was disturbed, she refused to talk to him and also complained to her father about this. Last month, the girl’s father confronted Praveen and slapped him. Praveen got angry over this incident and wanted to take revenge from the father-daughter duo,” said a police officer.

The girl lived with her family in a JJ cluster in Moti Bagh and the accused lives near her house in Shastri Park.

Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP (Southwest), said the accused bought an axe from RK Puram last month to take revenge.

Around 1.20 pm on Monday, the girl was walking towards her home when the accused allegedly attacked her with an axe. She sustained an injury on her forehead and locals immediately called the police control room and rushed the girl to Safdarjung Hospital. Doctors at the hospital told the police that the cut on her head was deep. She underwent an operation but died on Tuesday morning.

Police said they couldn’t take the girl’s statement and registered a case of attempt to murder on the complaint of locals and the girl’s father. After the incident, Praveen fled the scene and wasn’t found near his house or in the area.

