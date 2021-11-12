North Delhi: Stalker held for assaulting woman with shaving blade

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted with a blade by a 21-year-old man in North Delhi. Police said they have arrested the accused, Sushil Kumar, who had been allegedly stalking the woman for months.

The woman sustained minor injuries on her neck.

On Tuesday afternoon, she was dropping her children off at their tuition class when the accused allegedly threatened her with the blade and asked her to get on his bike. Scared, she went with him.

Police said the accused took her to an isolated area and allegedly assaulted her with the blade. The woman screamed for help and locals in the area immediately rushed to help her, police said. The accused saw the crowd and snatched her phone before fleeing on his bike.

The woman lodged a complaint claiming that Sushil, who lives nearby, has been harassing her since April.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “We sent our teams to trace the accused. Within 24 hours, we found where he was hiding. We sent our team and arrested him. His bike and the shaving blade he used during the offence were also seized.”



During questioning, Sushil told police he was “annoyed” because the victim was ignoring him. He had also allegedly threatened and assaulted her in April, but the victim didn’t lodge a complaint then.

“He was frustrated that the woman had rejected his advances and wanted to assault her with an intent to kill her. When the victim screamed for help and locals gathered, he got scared and snatched the woman’s phone so she would not be able to call police,” said DCP Kalsi.

Sushil is unemployed, said police. A case under IPC sections of attempted murder, theft, stalking, and criminal intimidation has been registered against him.