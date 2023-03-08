scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
‘Stalker’ arrested for shooting at 16-year-old girl in Delhi

On Monday, the girl was at home when the accused barged in and, after a heated argument, allegedly shot at her.

Though the family didn't lodge a complaint against the boy, they said they complained about him to his parents. (Representational image)

A day after a 16-year-old girl was shot at by a man in Northeast Delhi, police arrested the accused, her 19-year-old neighbour. The girl’s family alleged she was being harassed and stalked by the accused for months. Though the family didn’t lodge a complaint against the boy, they said they complained about him to his parents.

On Monday, the girl was at home when the accused barged in and, after a heated argument, allegedly shot at her. Police said the girl sustained injuries on her left shoulder. She was rushed to GTB hospital and later told police that she met the accused some time back and the two became friends. However, they stopped speaking after a fight.

Joy Tirkey, DCP (Northeast), said, “After taking the girl’s statement, several teams were put on the case and raids were conducted in the area. The accused was identified and arrested. We found that he bought the pistol with the help of an associate for Rs 4,000.”

Meanwhile, the girl’s family claimed the accused had threatened to hurt her 10 days before the incident. “We had informed his family that their son was stalking our girl. She told us he was harassing her. On Monday, he again came to the house and started arguing with her for talking to another boy. She told him to leave, but he took out a pistol and shot at her,” alleged her uncle.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 16:30 IST
