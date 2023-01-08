scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Staircase inside Sadar Bazar shop collapses after water pipe bursts, 1 dead

Delhi Fire Service officials said that two fire tenders were rushed to the site. There are a total of three floors in the building where the shop is located and the shop is on the ground floor.

delhi news, sadar bazar accident news, india news, news, latest news, indian expressOld man died after a staircase inside a shop collapsed due to a blast caused by a "water pipe". (File)
A 35-year-old man died after a staircase inside a shop collapsed due to a blast caused by a “water pipe”, in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar, officers said.

The deceased has been identified as Gulab Singh. He worked as a labourer at the shop that sold undergarments.

DCP(North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that around 6.20 pm on Saturday, a staircase inside a shop collapsed. “Due to the collapse, articles from the shop got scattered outside. Prima facie, it seems to be a blast caused from the water pipe. No soot, fire, pellets or smell of any chemical was observed,” the DCP said.

Singh was shifted to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, police said, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A senior police officer said that during the time of the incident, the shop owner was present inside the shop while the deceased was on the pavement. “Other passersby were also present around the shop during the collapse but they didn’t sustain any injuries,” the officer said.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 08:10 IST
