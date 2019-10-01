Staggered work hours in Delhi: Kejriwal meets experts for talks

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday met experts to discuss implementing staggered office timings in the city to reduce pollution and congestion.

The CM met O P Aggarwal, CEO of World Resources Institute, to discuss the move. “We are pursuing the idea of staggering office hours to cut down on vehicular emissions due to congestion. This is a tried and tested method used around the world,” said a statement issued by the CM office.

Kejriwal had met the L-G last week, where the idea was discussed.

The CM, the statement said, expressed his desire to bring industry associations on board since several industrial areas can also implement the staggered hour plan.