Noida mall staff held for peeping inside trial room when woman was inside

A 21-year-old housekeeping staff at a clothing store in a shopping mall here has been arrested for allegedly peeping inside a trial room when a female customer was inside, police said in Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the woman and her husband visited the mall located in the city’s Sector 32, the police said.

“The woman was inside the trial room of the multi-brand showroom when she realised somebody was trying to peep inside the trial room and found a housekeeping staffer outside the door,” a police officer said.

The woman immediately informed her husband and the store staffers, who then alerted the police, he said.

A case was registered at Sector 24 police station and the accused man was arrested, the officer said, adding that he was produced in a local court on Friday which remanded him to judicial custody.

