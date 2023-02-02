Staff salaries and pensions paid till Dec 2022, MCD commissioner tells Delhi HC

The commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the salaries and pensions of the civic body’s staff until December last year had been paid and that the payments for January would be made in the next few days.

The submission was made before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, who were hearing a batch of pleas pertaining to the non-payment of salaries of MCD staffers. Some pleas were moved by retired MCD employees with the grievance that their pensions were not being released.

During the previous hearing, the court directed the personal appearance of the MCD commissioner, finance secretary and the secretary (urban development) of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). The commissioner, who appeared in person, said that in “future, they will be careful”. Noting the submissions, the court listed the matter for hearing on March 24.

During the previous hearing, the court observed that it was unfortunate that the employees were not being paid salaries despite the assurance given by the civic body from time to time. It noted that even the “pensioners are also not receiving the pensions” and that they were living hand to mouth.

In a hearing in December, counsel appearing on behalf of the contemnors–the GNCTD and the MCD–jointly stated that “all payments will be released as soon as possible, preferably within four weeks”, and a prayer was made for listing the matter after four weeks.

In January 2021, the court said the right to receive salary and pensions was a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution, and warned that it would stop the perks of councillors as well as senior officers of the civic body to utilise the funds for paying the MCD workers their salaries. It also sought details of the expenditure incurred on them. The court said the “reason of paucity of funds cannot be accepted as an excuse for such non-payment”.

The payment of salaries to the corporation employees, including doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare workers, is an absolute necessity and needs to be prioritised over discretionary expenditures, the court further said.

The court had also remarked then that the Delhi government should be conscious of the fact that the corporation employees were also voters in Delhi. “If you are in power, you are in power because of them also. Don’t treat them as if they are not your voters,” it said.