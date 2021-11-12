Staff crunch no excuse for 300 cases pending at central forensic lab: Delhi court

A Delhi court has said that it is a matter of concern that over 300 cases are pending examination at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and pointed out that staff shortage is no justification for delay in submitting forensic reports.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann made these observations in an order passed on November 8 while hearing a Prevention of Corruption Act case investigated by the CBI. The accused in the case had allegedly sought bribes from private companies.

The investigating officer informed the court that the matter was referred to the CFSL for opinion on voice on 14 August, 2019. The court had, on October 5, said that more than two years had passed and there “cannot be any justification for keeping the report pending till now.” It then sought an explanation from the CFSL director for the enormous delay in providing the report.

The CFSL director informed the court that the delay was mainly due to acute shortage of staff. The director mentioned that 302 cases were pending with the laboratory, some of them since 2015.

“It is a matter of concern that out of the total 302 cases pending expert opinion, some are pending … since 2015. Shortage of staff is no justification for delay in giving the expert opinion reports, which have a direct bearing on the trial of serious and heinous offences,” the court said.

The court elaborated that the agency is expected to take up the matter of staff shortage with the concerned authorities and “this cannot be taken as a ready-made excuse or justification, whenever called upon by the courts to show cause for enormous delay on its part.”

The court said the voice opinion is relevant and an important piece of evidence in the case. It held that “expert opinion is an important piece of evidence for the prosecution case, I see no reason why chargesheet should have been filed without it, which has consumed a lot of judicial time.”