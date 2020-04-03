Staff at Ghaziabad hospital allege misbehaviour by patients, probe on

The medical staff alleged that the men were not taking medicines and were misbehaving with the staff. (Representational Image) The medical staff alleged that the men were not taking medicines and were misbehaving with the staff. (Representational Image)

A probe has been set up against six patients in quarantine at the Ghaziabad district hospital’s isolation ward for alleged misbehaviour with medical staff.

The six men had earlier attended a congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month. After they were traced back to Uttar Pradesh, following several cases of coronavirus that were linked to the gathering, they were sent to the government quarantine facility.

In a letter written by nurses and medical staff of the ward to the Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital, it was alleged that the men were not taking medicines and were misbehaving with the staff. The letter written by the staff members also alleged that the men would sit in groups despite being told to maintain social distancing.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said: “We have received a letter from the medical authorities about inappropriate behaviour and non-cooperation by the patients in the isolation ward. An enquiry has been set up under the SP City and ADM City and a report will be submitted within 24 hours. Appropriate action will be taken accordingly.”

Across western Uttar Pradesh, several members of the Tablighi Jamaat who had attended the gathering at the Markaz are being identified and put under quarantine as cases linked to the congregation continue to rise in the state and across the country.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had earlier ordered strict action against any Jamaat member found violating visa guidelines. Police chiefs of 18 districts were also ordered to find any Jamaat member who had returned to the district after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz event and to initiate proceedings against anyone found sheltering a foreign national.

