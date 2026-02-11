Staff allowed to use college premises to conduct private events, says Hansraj College principal over holding son’s wedding on campus

Students also raised objections to the alleged use of the Hansraj College hostel in connection with the wedding.

3 min readUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 10:14 AM IST
(Source: https://www.hansrajcollege.ac.in/)
Amid uproar over her son getting married on Hansraj College campus, Principal Rama Sharma said on Tuesday that all faculty members and staffers are allowed to use college premises to host personal events.

Titled ‘Wedding and Blessing Ceremony’, a floral e-invite card had announced that the wedding will take place on Tuesday. The address: ‘Gate No. 5, Hansraj College, Delhi-110007’.

By Monday afternoon, the invitation had triggered a protest on campus, with students alleging access to the college ground was blocked for them.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sharma said, “This is a facility given to faculty and staff of Hansraj college. This is not something new. Even if I weren’t a principal here, I would be allowed to use the college premises to conduct private events.”

On allegations that a sports event has been cancelled due to the wedding, she added, “…it is a logical fact that the wedding date in any wedding is set way before, so why would we choose any date on the same date of a sports event if we were to use the college premises? These are all false claims. No sports event has been cancelled so far and none is scheduled for today (the day of the wedding).”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “The principal is the resident on campus and it is permitted for residents to use the space for a personal event, provided they maintain cleanliness of the premises. Recently, two college principals lost their parents and they held a kriya in the college… It is natural for them to act as a resident and use the space occasionally.”

Asked about blocked access to the ground, Gupta said, “Nothing has been restricted, it is a matter of just one day.”

In a statement, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has said the wedding invitation itself underscored what it called the administration’s double standards.

While the card lists Hansraj College as the venue for a private wedding and reception, the organisation claimed students are barred from using the college ground after 4 pm for sports activities and are frequently denied permission to organise freshers’ welcomes and farewell events. Even the annual Khelo Hansraj sports tournament, SFI alleged, was rescheduled to make way for the wedding.

“The Principal treats our campus like a private estate while students are forced to function within arbitrary restrictions,” alleged Asikul Islam, secretary of the SFI’s Hansraj College unit.

Students also raised objections to the alleged use of the Hansraj College hostel in connection with the wedding. The hostel has remained closed for nearly a year after being declared unfit for habitation, displacing several student residents.

The SFI claimed the facility is now being used as accommodation for wedding guests. “When the hostel was shut, students were told it was unsafe to live in. That concern seems to disappear when the space is needed for a wedding,” the SFI statement said.

