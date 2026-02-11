Staff allowed to use college premises to conduct private events, says Hansraj College principal over holding son’s wedding on campus

By Monday afternoon, the invitation had triggered a protest on campus, with students alleging access to the ground was blocked for them. (Source: https://www.hansrajcollege.ac.in/)

Amid uproar over her son getting married on Hansraj College campus, Principal Rama Sharma said on Tuesday that all faculty members and staffers are allowed to use college premises to host personal events.

Titled ‘Wedding and Blessing Ceremony’, a floral e-invite card had announced that the wedding will take place on Tuesday. The address: ‘Gate No. 5, Hansraj College, Delhi-110007’.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sharma said, “This is a facility given to faculty and staff of Hansraj college. This is not something new. Even if I weren’t a principal here, I would be allowed to use the college premises to conduct private events.”