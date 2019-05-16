West Delhi murder: Stabbing victim’s family demands death for accused

The family members of the West Delhi businessman, who was stabbed to death allegedly by a neighbour and his sons after a confrontation over lewd comments passed at his daughter, met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday and demanded the death sentence for the accused.

“We have sought death penalty. They can’t just kill our family member and come out on bail… we need a watertight case against them,” said the businessman’s brother. Relatives said they have also sought compensation as the 51-year-old victim was the family’s sole breadwinner.

The murder took place Sunday morning, when the victim and his daughter were returning home from Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital. The accused and his three sons, two of them juveniles, allegedly passed lewd comments at the woman, prompting the victim to confront them.

Victim’s kin demand criminal background check of migrants

In the heated exchange, one of the accused allegedly stabbed the businessman, who later died at a hospital. They also allegedly stabbed the businessman’s son, who rushed to his rescue.

The four were nabbed and charged under sections of murder and outraging the modesty of a woman. The wife and daughter of the main accused have also been arrested under IPC section 34 (common intention). The family hails from Bihar.

Since then, attempts have been made by fringe groups to give the incident a communal spin — something that the victim’s 82-year-old father tried to resist. “My son died defending his daughter’s honour. It is a murder and religion must not be a factor,” he said.

On Wednesday, a 50-member police cordon surrounded a gathering of the businessman’s family. Hundreds of people from the victim’s community are expected to attend a mahapanchayat called by the family Thursday to discuss the murder and the need for police verification of migrants.

Ever since the murder, an anti-migrant sentiment has been brimming in the locality, which is home to several labourers working in factories, including those manufacturing ceiling fans.

For Nawaz (27) though, who is not from the victim’s community, the area is his home. Passing around water bottles to the gathering, he said: “I may not be a Tyagi, but this is also my home. We also helped build this locality. We are not going anywhere.”

“The economy of this place is held together by migrants. We have shed our blood for over 15 years. If we are removed, who will make their fans… and clean their streets?” said Salim Khan, owner of a ceiling fan unit.

Hindu outfits who visited the family Wednesday, however, differed. President of the United Hindu Front, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, said: “There must be a social boycott of the minority community. Illegal migrants who indulge in crime must leave.”