Stabbing spree inside Delhi police station, 6 injured

Five policemen and a home guard were injured after a man stabbed them inside the Cyber Cell police station in Shahdara on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident took place on the third floor of the station, and the accused was eventually arrested.

An officer said the accused walked into the police station and went to the third floor. He was recording a video and talking loudly when the policemen asked him to stop and started questioning him about the video. The officer said the accused got angry and pulled out a knife, stabbing the six security personnel who were standing in front of him.

“He started stabbing the men one after another. Five of the injured are police constables. They sustained injuries to their abdomen. All the injured are posted at the Cyber Cell police station,” said an officer.

Other officers rushed to save the men and overpowered the accused. The injured were sent to GTB hospital and are undergoing treatment. Police said one of them sustained injuries on his chest and has been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.