After stabbing incident, Delhi school teachers write to CM Arvind Kejriwal about rising attacks against them

The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA), Delhi, has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the rising violent attacks against the teaching community in the wake of the brutal stabbing of a teacher on school premises in West Delhi last week. ()

In its letter to CM Kejriwal on Friday, the GSTA wrote, “We wish to draw your immediate attention to the grave matter of the safety of teachers in government schools. Time and again, we have brought this pertinent matter to the notice of the government and concerned officials, but we are still waiting for productive action or even acknowledgment.”

The GSTA requested the chief minister to implement a few recommendations to ensure the safety of teachers and other staff inside the school premises. These included the provision of police assistance and security guards, control over parents’ visits so that any mischief or violence can be controlled and control over the role of school management committees.

The teachers requested to limit the visits of the school management committee members to one per month. According to the GSTA, management members reportedly threatened teachers of dismissal from their jobs and their children often bullied other students.

A Delhi government school teacher was stabbed on school premises, allegedly by a class 12 student of the same school Thursday (January 19) morning.

The physical education teacher at the West Delhi school had allegedly scolded the accused for not being dressed in proper uniform earlier and had pulled him up again on Thursday, according to the police.

Police have apprehended three students of the school and registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempted murder).