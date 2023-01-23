scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

After stabbing incident, Delhi school teachers write to CM Arvind Kejriwal about rising attacks against them

The recommendations by the GSTA included the provision of police assistance and security guards, control over parents' visits so that any mischief or violence can be controlled and control over the role of school management committees.

CM kejriwal, GSTAThe GSTA requested the chief minister to implement a few recommendations to ensure the safety of teachers and other staff inside the school premises. (File)
Listen to this article
After stabbing incident, Delhi school teachers write to CM Arvind Kejriwal about rising attacks against them
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA), Delhi, has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the rising violent attacks against the teaching community in the wake of the brutal stabbing of a teacher on school premises in West Delhi last week. ()

In its letter to CM Kejriwal on Friday, the GSTA wrote, “We wish to draw your immediate attention to the grave matter of the safety of teachers in government schools. Time and again, we have brought this pertinent matter to the notice of the government and concerned officials, but we are still waiting for productive action or even acknowledgment.”

Also Read |Pulled up by teacher over uniform, school student stabs him; three detained

The GSTA requested the chief minister to implement a few recommendations to ensure the safety of teachers and other staff inside the school premises. These included the provision of police assistance and security guards, control over parents’ visits so that any mischief or violence can be controlled and control over the role of school management committees.

The teachers requested to limit the visits of the school management committee members to one per month. According to the GSTA, management members reportedly threatened teachers of dismissal from their jobs and their children often bullied other students.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

A Delhi government school teacher was stabbed on school premises, allegedly by a class 12 student of the same school Thursday (January 19) morning.

The physical education teacher at the West Delhi school had allegedly scolded the accused for not being dressed in proper uniform earlier and had pulled him up again on Thursday, according to the police.

More from Delhi

Police have apprehended three students of the school and registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempted murder).

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 10:35 IST
Next Story

Parakram Diwas: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate model of Bose memorial in Andaman

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close