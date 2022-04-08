Stabbed multiple times by son, 66-year-old Gurgaon woman succumbs to injuries

A 66-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her son in Shivpuri, New Colony area in Gurgaon Thursday night, the police said, adding that they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the act.

According to officers, the incident took place around 9 pm when Veena Kumari, a retired health department superintendent, was returning to her house in Shivpuri after giving food to her son Manish Bhandari.

In the complaint filed with the police, the victim’s husband Ranveer Kumar Bhandari said his son Manish, a BTech graduate, had been working at a private company and lived in a separate house in the same colony since September 2021. The couple used to send food to their son, he said.

“Around 8.30 pm, my wife was returning from Shiv Vatika after giving the dinner meal to my son. I went looking for her near the park and saw that she was talking to my son. She told me to leave and I returned to the house. Suddenly, I heard some commotion and rushed out to see that my wife was lying in a pool of blood while my son was fleeing,” he explained.

The victim’s husband added that with the help of neighbours, they rushed her to a private hospital from where she was referred to a civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The police said they have recovered CCTV footage in which the accused appears to be attacking the woman and pushing her to the ground, before stabbing her multiple times. An FIR was registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station, officers said.

DCP (traffic) Ravinder Tomar, who has additional charge of DCP (west), said the preliminary probe indicated that the accused, Manish, stabbed his mother multiple times in the neck with a knife. “The exact motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Efforts are on to trace him and he shall be arrested soon,” he said.