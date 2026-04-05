Stabbed by man who ‘died by suicide’ in cylinder blast, girl succumbs

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A 15-year-old girl, who was stabbed multiple times at Shahdara’s Seemapuri on Friday, allegedly by a man who later in the day died in a case of suspected suicide, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.
Police said the girl, after she was stabbed, was found lying unconscious on a road in Seemapuri. She was taken to GTB Hospital, where she died around 6 am on Saturday, DCP (Shahdara) R P Meena said.
Accused Jatin (24), who returned home after allegedly stabbing the girl, reportedly ignited a gas cylinder, leading to an explosion and his death.
“Jatin had known the girl for about two years and was pressuring her to marry him,” the DCP said.
According to the police, the girl’s father has alleged that Jatin was forcing his daughter, a student of Class 10, to marry him. On Friday, he allegedly stabbed her due to her repeated refusal to marry him.
“On Friday, as her mother was ill, the girl went out to buy medicine. On the way, Jatin met her. After an argument, the accused stabbed her with a knife in a full public view,” said an officer.
A purported video of the incident taken on a phone has surfaced on social media where the girl can be seen lying on the roadside in a pool of blood.
At 5.30 pm, the police were informed about the stabbing. At 6.10 pm, the police were informed about a cylinder blast in C Block of Seemapuri. When the police team reached the spot, they found Jatin’s charred body.
Police claimed that CCTV footage has confirmed that Jatin stabbed the girl. “Jatin lived with his mother and worked as a delivery boy in a private company,” said the officer.
Police said that after post-mortem examination, the bodies were handed over to their families on Saturday. “Efforts are on to find out how Jatin started the fire. His call detail records are also being scrutinised,” the officer said.
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