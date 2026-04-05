Stabbed by man who ‘died by suicide’ in cylinder blast, girl succumbs

Police said the girl, after she was stabbed, was found lying unconscious on a road in Seemapuri.

A 15-year-old girl, who was stabbed multiple times at Shahdara’s Seemapuri on Friday, allegedly by a man who later in the day died in a case of suspected suicide, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

Police said the girl, after she was stabbed, was found lying unconscious on a road in Seemapuri. She was taken to GTB Hospital, where she died around 6 am on Saturday, DCP (Shahdara) R P Meena said.

Accused Jatin (24), who returned home after allegedly stabbing the girl, reportedly ignited a gas cylinder, leading to an explosion and his death.

“Jatin had known the girl for about two years and was pressuring her to marry him,” the DCP said.