St Stephen’s student rams car into Dwarka e-way worksite, 3 labourers killed

Three construction workers were killed, and another was critically injured after a speeding vehicle, allegedly driven by a 20-year-old Delhi University student, crashed into a worksite on Dwarka Expressway early on Thursday, police have said. The driver, identified as Vedant Khanna, a third-year student of Economics Honours at St. Stephen’s College, has suffered serious injuries in the incident and is in hospital.

According to senior officers, the incident occurred between 1.50 am and 2.30 am near Ram Chowk. A group of labourers was installing an iron fence on the central median when a white hatchback with a Delhi registration plate, coming from Delhi, hit the workers, police said.

Police identified the dead as Bijender Singh (58), his cousin Pappu Singh (55) and site contractor Satish Chand (43). All three, along with the injured worker, Ram Kumar (28), were from Sarvana village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. The men moved to Gurugram just two days ago and lived together in a rented accommodation in nearby Bajghera. Ram Kumar is currently in the ICU of a private hospital.

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An FIR was registered after a complaint by Chand’s brother, Jitender Kumar, who was also working at the site. The complaint says the work site was clearly demarcated with standard safety gear, including reflective warning boards, barricades, and trestles.

What the complaint says

The complaint says that while two workers were pouring concrete into the foundation at the base of the median, others were supporting the iron railing panels. The speeding car struck the safety barriers, ran over the workers on the divider, slammed into a pickup truck parked ahead, and mounted the median before coming to a stop.

The impact pushed the parked utility truck forward by over 100 metres, and the car was crumpled. Passersby and workers who escaped the crash notified emergency services, and police and ambulances reached the scene. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, where Bijender and Pappu were declared dead. Chand succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Khanna was initially transported to a local hospital before being shifted to a private facility. While the complainant and other workers have alleged that Khanna appeared drunk, police said this could only be confirmed after forensic reports. Gurugram Police’s Public Relations Officer Sandeep Turan said blood samples have been collected to confirm whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

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The vehicles involved in the crash have been impounded. Based on Kumar’s statement, an FIR has been registered against Khanna under sections relating to causing death by negligence, rash driving, act endangering life or personal safety, among others.