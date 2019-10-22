St Stephen’s teacher, mother suicide: In letter to police, Lissy sought probe into husband death

Police have recovered a copy of an eight-point application written by the victim, Lissy, to the district superintendent of police, Idukki, Kerala, dated May 30, 2019, in which she “requests a comprehensive inquiry into the mysterious death of her second husband,” Wilson K John, on December 31, 2018. Police have maintained that Wilson hanged himself.

The letter refers to Lissy’s growing suspicion over the nature of Wilson’s death and names six people whom she suspects had a role to play. In the letter, she claimed that “the suspects are trying to come up with a fake case against her and that they threatened to kill her and her son”.

On Saturday, Lissy was found hanging at her house in Pitampura, while her son Alan was found decapitated at Sarai Rohilla railway station.

In the letter, she alleged that the “suspects” removed some paperwork from Wilson’s drawer after his death, and that his phone and laptop — in which he stored information about his assets — had been missing since his death.

“They also took over his property documents,” she wrote.

As per the letter, Lissy and Wilson got married on May 15, 2017. It was the second marriage for both. “My first husband died of a heart attack on November 4, 2012, and Wilson’s wife died of cancer in 2004… we got married, thinking it will end our loneliness and also consulted our children before getting married. Wilson was a loving man…,” she wrote.