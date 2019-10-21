St Stephen’s teacher, mother found dead in suspected murder-suicide

A 27-year-old teacher at St Stephen’s College and his 55-year-old mother were found dead at two separate locations in the capital on Saturday. Police said while Alan Stanley’s decapitated body was found on the tracks at Sarai Rohilla railway station, his mother Lissy was found hanging from a ceiling fan, with a cloth in her mouth at their Pitampura house. Police said it appears to be a double suicide but are also probing if Stanley killed his mother before committing suicide.

Police received a call about the incident from Lissy’s neighbour at 10 am. “The caller said Lissy’s house was locked from inside and she couldn’t contact her. We went to the house and found the woman hanging from a ceiling fan in her room. We tried contacting her son but couldn’t reach him. Later, we found that he had committed suicide on the railway tracks. We are looking at possible motives behind the deaths,” said DCP (Outer) Dr A Koan. A post-mortem will be conducted Monday to ascertain the cause of death in both cases.

Mother and son hailed from Kottayam in Kerala, and lived in Ashiana Apartments. Stanley was an ad-hoc teacher and taught Philosophy, and was also pursuing a PhD from IIT-Delhi. While he moved to Delhi a year-and-a-half ago, his mother shifted eight months ago.

According to police, Lissy was married twice and Stanley was her child from the first marriage. She remarried in 2018 after her first husband’s death. When her second husband, Wilson, died in December 2018, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against her and Stanley in Kottayam. Subsequently, mother and son had moved the Kerala High Court demanding that the FIR be quashed. But on August 8, the court ordered a detailed probe into Wilson’s suicide.

DCP Koan added, “A criminal case is pending against them and they were granted anticipatory bail by a court in Kottayam.” The Idukki district crime branch Deputy Superintendent of Police, T A Antony, said the probe is at the initial stage.

“There are two allegations against the mother and the son. One is that they had harassed Wilson, causing him depression and leading to suicide. It was stated that Wilson hanged himself at his house. We have to ascertain whether the offence of abetting suicide could be made out against the duo. Secondly, Wilson’s children had alleged that Rs 1.50 crore was transferred to Lissy’s account, and that she was made a nominee in several of their father’s accounts. The children have agreed to furnish documents next week. As Lissy was Wilson’s legal wife, we have to look into whether there was any illegal aspect to it,’’ he said.

He added that no summons had been issued so far to Lissy and Stanley to give statements. The officer also denied allegations that had appeared in certain media reports that Wilson’s death had been a case of slow poisoning: “The post-mortem report had stated that Wilson’s death was due to hanging.”

During enquiry, police said witnesses alleged that Stanley wanted to commit suicide five days ago and had tried to “convince” his mother to join him but she refused. DCP Koan said they found a suicide note written in Malayalam from the apartment. No note was found in Stanley’s possession or on the railway tracks, said police.

A case of murder has been registered in Lissy’s death while railway police are probing Stanley’s suicide.