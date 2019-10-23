St Stephen’s teacher, mother death: Week before suicide, teacher spoke to relative about stepfather’s death

A week before he and his mother allegedly committed suicide, the 27-year-old St Stephen’s College teacher, Alan Stanley, had spoken to a relative about seeking a CBI inquiry into the death of his stepfather Wilson.

On Sunday, Alan’s body was found on the railway tracks in Sarai Rohilla and his mother, Lissy (55), was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her house in Pitampura. Police believe he helped her commit suicide before killing himself. A post-mortem was conducted Monday, and the bodies of the two were given to their family.

Alan was an ad-hoc teacher of philosophy at St Stephen’s College and had been in Delhi for a year and a half.

Around eight months ago, Lissy joined him in the capital. Police said a purported suicide note, written in Malayalam, referred to an “abetment to suicide case” going on against the mother-son duo after Lissy’s second husband, Wilson, died in December 2018.

Kerala Police have maintained that Wilson killed himself. However, Lissy had, in a letter to police earlier this year, claimed he may have been murdered.

On Tuesday, Lissy’s brother Babu Cherian claimed that Alan had called him a week before the incident and told him that “Kerala police didn’t investigate Wilson’s death properly; we want CBI to look into the matter”.

The family contacted a friend to talk to lawyers about the investigation. “I was in talks with lawyers when we heard about their suicide,” said T D Thomas, the family friend.

Following his death last year, Wilson’ family had moved the court in April 2019, alleging that Lissy and her son drove him to commit suicide and stole important documents from the house.

Delhi Police investigation has so far revealed that the purported suicide note left behind by the mother and son names 11 people, including two Kerala Police personnel.

“We are sending the suicide note to handwriting experts to ascertain which one of them wrote it. In the note, they have referred to the ‘harassment’ they faced after the registration of an FIR against them. They also named some of Wilson’s relatives,” a senior police officer said.

Investigation has also revealed that Alan allegedly tried to commit suicide inside the house by cutting his wrist, but later decided to jump in front of a train.

A police officer also said the note states that “we haven’t done anything”, and that “Malayalam media outlets were deliberately troubling the family, causing depression”.

DCP (Outer) Dr A Koan said, “We are probing the case from all possible angles and appropriate action will taken after the autopsy report is received.”

When contacted, Wilson’s brother-in-law Joshy Francis said: “We don’t know anything about their complaint. We were not in touch with Lissy or her family. Two weeks after Wilson’s death, Lissy had left the home. We hadn’t heard from her since.”