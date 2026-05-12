Computer scientist, eduator: Meet Prof Susan Elias, St Stephen’s College first woman principal

Professor Susan Elias has nearly three decades of experience in engineering education and interdisciplinary research. (Credits: Linkedin)

When St Stephen’s College opens its gates this June, it will do so under new leadership — ending a prolonged administrative tussle and marking a historic first in the institution’s 145-year history.

Professor Susan Elias, a computer scientist and academic administrator, is set to become the college’s first woman principal from June 1. She succeeds Professor John Varghese, whose continuation in office after the completion of his tenure had triggered years of conflict between the college and varsity

Unlike many of her predecessors at Stephen’s, an institution historically associated with humanities, theology, politics, and the liberal arts, Elias is from a markedly different academic background with nearly three decades of experience in engineering education and interdisciplinary research.