St Stephen’s College begins admission process: Here’s how to apply

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College began its admission process for undergraduate courses Thursday noon.

The prospectus of the college along with the applications is available on the college’s admission portal – https://ugadm.ststephens.edu/

The last day for submitting applications is August 31. The admission portal was supposed to go live at 10 AM Thursday, but it was only activated around noon after a two-hour delay. Principal John Varghese did not respond to calls and texts asking about the delay.

Like last year, this year too, the college will not be holding any entrance test for admissions keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. Interviews for admission too would be done online like last year.

“Owing to the ongoing pandemic situation the interviews will be conducted online,” the college said in its prospectus. During the interview, applicants will be assessed on broadly three components: ‘Academic’, ‘Co-curricular’ and ‘General Awareness and Sense of Values’.

St Stephen’s has a separate application form, and application process since it is a Christian minority college. However, applicants need to register at the Delhi University admission portal and then complete the admission process on the college website.

While DU undergraduate admissions are based on cut-offs, St Stephen’s College conducts admissions differently. The college releases cut-offs separate from the overall DU cut-off which has 85% weightage, and the remaining 15% weightage is given to online interviews.

Earlier, the 15% weightage was split between the written test and interviews. However, last year, the written test was done away with.

For admissions under the Sports Category too, the college confirmed there would be “no sports trials” this year due to the Covid pandemic.

“Applicants should note that the marks awarded for certificates, academic performance and interviews at St Stephen’s College will be proportioned at 45%, 40% and 15% respectively,” it said in the prospectus.

Unlike DU, which for this year has decided to consider sports certificates of the last four years, Stephen’s will be considering certificates of the last three years only – from May 1, 2018 to April 30, 2021.

The college’s application form has six sections. Candidates will have to move to the next section by clicking on the ‘Save and Next’ button at the end of each section. They will need to upload their photograph, a scanned copy of their signature, and the required certificates for completing the application process.

“No changes and additions can be made after the payment of fees and the completion of section six,” the college has said on its website.

Fifty percent of the seats in the college are reserved for Christian candidates. St Stephen’s has said cut-offs and interview dates for all courses will be notified later on the college website.

As admissions begin, Principal John Varghese has cautioned applicants against “false and misleading websites” and person offering “help”, “assistance” or “posing to be agents of the college” with regard to admissions.

“Please be informed that St Stephen’s College does not have any agency, agent, company or person/s authorised to disseminate information, collect data or fees on behalf of the College with respect to admissions,” he said in a notice on the college website.