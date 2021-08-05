St Stephen’s College to begin admission process today

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College will kick-start its admission process for undergraduate courses Thursday.

The prospectus of the college along with the applications was to become available on the college website at 10 AM. However, till 10:45 AM, the documents had not been uploaded on the college website – https://www.ststephens.edu/

Principal John Varghese did not respond to calls or texts by The Indian Express on the delay.

The last day for submitting applications is August 31.

Like last year, this year too, the college will not be holding any entrance test for admissions keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. Interviews for admission too would be done online like last year.

St Stephen’s has a separate application form, and application process since it is a Christian minority college. However, applicants need to register at the Delhi University admission portal and then complete the admission process on the college website.

While DU undergraduate admissions are based on cut-offs, St Stephen’s College used to conduct admissions differently. The college released cut-offs separate from the overall DU cut-off, after which admission was granted on the basis of three factors: 85% weightage given to class 12 marks and 15% weightage is given to both written test and interview. However, last year, the written test was done away with.

Fifty percent of the seats in the college are reserved for Christian candidates.

As admissions begin, Principal John Varghese has cautioned applicants against “false and misleading websites” and person offering “help”, “assistance” or “posing to be agents of the college” with regard to admissions.

“Please be informed that St Stephen’s College does not have any agency, agent, company or person/s authorised to disseminate information, collect data or fees on behalf of the College with respect to admissions,” he said in a notice on the college website.