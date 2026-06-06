St Stephen’s asks DU to withdraw objection to principal’s appointment

The latest exchange marks an escalation in a dispute that has reopened long-standing tensions between the college and the university over the extent of autonomy enjoyed by minority institutions.

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
3 min readNew DelhiJun 6, 2026 11:17 AM IST
StephenThe Indian Express reached out to DU Registrar Gupta. He said he was out of office and was unaware of the development.
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St Stephen’s College has formally asked the University of Delhi to withdraw a communication last month in which the university had objected to the appointment of the college’s new principal, Professor Susan Elias, arguing that the university’s intervention is contrary to legal precedents governing minority educational institutions, official university sources told The Indian Express.

It is learnt that the college communicated to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta on Tuesday, requesting that the university withdraw its communication dated May 14 that had directed the college not to proceed with Elias’s appointment stating that St Stephens’, a constitutionally protected minority institution, is entitled to determine the procedure for selecting its principal.

The latest exchange marks an escalation in a dispute that has reopened long-standing tensions between the college and the university over the extent of autonomy enjoyed by minority institutions.

Also read | St Stephen’s vs DU: A long-running battle over admissions, autonomy and control

It is learnt that Elias had been selected by the college’s Supreme Council pursuant to an advertisement issued on February 25, offered the appointment on April 6, accepted it the same day, and formally took charge as the principal on June 1 after being relieved from her previous position as Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research) at Chandigarh University.

The college maintained that she fulfils the eligibility requirements prescribed by both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and DU for the post.

Last month, DU had asked St Stephen’s College to “not proceed with the appointment” of Elias on the grounds that the selection committee that chose her was allegedly constituted in violation of UGC regulations. University officials had argued that the committee did not include the Vice-Chancellor’s nominee and the subject experts required under the UGC Regulations, 2018.

In its response, it is learnt, the college argued that those regulations do not apply to minority educational institutions. Citing a series of court rulings, including judgments of the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, the college said minority institutions have the right to choose the modality for appointing the head of the institution and that external participation in the selection process cannot be imposed upon them.

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The college further noted that previous principals, including Valson Thampu and Professor John Varghese, had been appointed through the same procedure without any objection from DU. The only dispute involving Varghese was related to his continuation beyond the initial five-year term and not the manner of his selection.

The college communicated to the varsity that a March 2025 judgment of the Madras High Court held that the UGC Regulations, 2018, governing the selection of principals are not applicable to minority educational institutions. It additionally argued that Delhi University itself does not strictly follow the UGC procedure cited in its objection when selecting principals of affiliated colleges.

The Indian Express reached out to DU Registrar Gupta. He said he was out of office and was unaware of the development.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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