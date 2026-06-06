St Stephen’s asks DU to withdraw objection to principal’s appointment

St Stephen’s College has formally asked the University of Delhi to withdraw a communication last month in which the university had objected to the appointment of the college’s new principal, Professor Susan Elias, arguing that the university’s intervention is contrary to legal precedents governing minority educational institutions, official university sources told The Indian Express.

It is learnt that the college communicated to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta on Tuesday, requesting that the university withdraw its communication dated May 14 that had directed the college not to proceed with Elias’s appointment stating that St Stephens’, a constitutionally protected minority institution, is entitled to determine the procedure for selecting its principal.

The latest exchange marks an escalation in a dispute that has reopened long-standing tensions between the college and the university over the extent of autonomy enjoyed by minority institutions.

It is learnt that Elias had been selected by the college’s Supreme Council pursuant to an advertisement issued on February 25, offered the appointment on April 6, accepted it the same day, and formally took charge as the principal on June 1 after being relieved from her previous position as Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research) at Chandigarh University.

The college maintained that she fulfils the eligibility requirements prescribed by both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and DU for the post.

Last month, DU had asked St Stephen’s College to “not proceed with the appointment” of Elias on the grounds that the selection committee that chose her was allegedly constituted in violation of UGC regulations. University officials had argued that the committee did not include the Vice-Chancellor’s nominee and the subject experts required under the UGC Regulations, 2018.

In its response, it is learnt, the college argued that those regulations do not apply to minority educational institutions. Citing a series of court rulings, including judgments of the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, the college said minority institutions have the right to choose the modality for appointing the head of the institution and that external participation in the selection process cannot be imposed upon them.

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The college further noted that previous principals, including Valson Thampu and Professor John Varghese, had been appointed through the same procedure without any objection from DU. The only dispute involving Varghese was related to his continuation beyond the initial five-year term and not the manner of his selection.

The college communicated to the varsity that a March 2025 judgment of the Madras High Court held that the UGC Regulations, 2018, governing the selection of principals are not applicable to minority educational institutions. It additionally argued that Delhi University itself does not strictly follow the UGC procedure cited in its objection when selecting principals of affiliated colleges.

The Indian Express reached out to DU Registrar Gupta. He said he was out of office and was unaware of the development.