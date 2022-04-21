St Stephen’s has refused to reconsider decision on interviews for admissions: DU VC

St Stephen’s College has refused to reconsider its decision on holding interviews for admissions to all categories of students, Delhi University (DU) vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh has said.

On Monday, following a meeting with the principal of the College, Singh had told The Indian Express that Stephen’s was insistent on holding interviews, and that they had been told to reconsider. He had said a decision on the matter would be taken by the university once it receives a response from Stephen’s.

Singh said he finally received a response from the principal on Wednesday evening. “They have refused (to reconsider). I have got this in writing. The Admission Committee of the university will now meet in the next day or two and take a final decision,” he said.

St Stephen’s College is one of the six minority colleges of DU and reserves 50 per cent of its seats for Christian candidates.

Contrary to DU’s decision that admissions even to minority colleges will be held only through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, university authorities had received a request from St Stephen’s to allow them to hold interviews across all categories. However, Singh had clarified that the college had been communicated that they should hold admissions to the general seats only on the basis of the CUET score. For the remaining 50 per cent of reserved seats, they could go ahead with the 85:15 ratio.

However, in its admission policy released on its website, the college has said that “it reserves the right to proceed with admissions as per its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution and as per past practice”, and that it would, therefore, go ahead with admissions based on 85 per cent CUET score and 15 per cent interview score “for all categories of applicants”.