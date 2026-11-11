A teenager has been apprehended in Srinagar for allegedly sending fake takedown notices to social media platform X to block the accounts of Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and Software Freedom Law Center, The Indian Express has learnt.
According to police officers, the teen was apprehended in the early hours of Wednesday, a day after Delhi Police registered an FIR.
Police said they traced the IP addresses and found that the notices were sent by a device being operated from Srinagar. “The teen was identified, and apprehended this morning,” said a police officer.
The case was registered after X Corp (formerly Twitter) told the Delhi High Court last week that its internal probe showed requests to take down the X accounts of the digital rights organisations, purportedly sent by the Delhi Police, was actually made by an “imposter”.
On November 3, X had communicated to the IFF that it had received “requests from the Delhi Police”. The purported “illegal content report” was made by someone claiming to be “Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Delhi Police”, who reported IFF’s content as violating Indian law on grounds of “safety/security, defamation, and other”.
X Corp, through its counsel Ankit Parhar, clarified to Justice Amit Mahajan on November 6, “We have done our investigation, it turns out that it was somebody playing imposter, somebody impersonating Delhi Police who sent this. We have not taken any action (against IFF and SFLC.in)… We have done an internal investigation and it turns out these notices are not by Delhi Police, it is an illegal notice. We filed a complaint with the Delhi Police to investigate and find this imposter.”
Delhi Police, through central government standing counsel Ashish Dixit, had also clarified that it has not sent such requests.