A teenager has been apprehended in Srinagar for allegedly sending fake takedown notices to social media platform X to block the accounts of Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) and Software Freedom Law Center, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to police officers, the teen was apprehended in the early hours of Wednesday, a day after Delhi Police registered an FIR.

Police said they traced the IP addresses and found that the notices were sent by a device being operated from Srinagar. “The teen was identified, and apprehended this morning,” said a police officer.

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The case was registered after X Corp (formerly Twitter) told the Delhi High Court last week that its internal probe showed requests to take down the X accounts of the digital rights organisations, purportedly sent by the Delhi Police, was actually made by an “imposter”.