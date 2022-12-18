SRAM & MRAM Group aims to support Indian start-ups; introduces Startup Wings to facilitate investments in India

SRAM & MRAM Group, a UK-based conglomerate, today announced its commitment to support 100 Indian start-ups through funding, mentoring, industry network, and its deep experience of working in the global start-up ecosystem. As part of this initiative, the group will focus on start-ups across argo-tech, fintech, edtech, ecommerce, and several other industries. To proceed further with Investment and funding, the Group unveiled Startup Wings, its investment and growth accelerator arm.

Startup Wings aims to create an ecosystem that caters to economic growth and nation building focusing on investor relations and business consultancy. The group is committed to overall growth across varied verticals and industries. It envisions to create and develop an ecosystem that helps in creating jobs, generating revenue, and cater to economic growth and nation-building. With the launch of Startup Wings, the group will be investing nationally. Besides this, to strengthening women-led start-ups and Women Entrepreneurs, the group will be investing in 100 women-led start-ups.

Commenting upon the group’s India commitment, Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Founding Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, “We strongly believe that the India story will be an important chapter in the way global economy shapes in the next decade. We are excited to be a part of this story early on. By extending our vast expertise, deep network, and resources, we want to create value for founders who have disruptive ideas and are ready to think big.”

Abhishek Sharrma, Founder, Startup Wings said, “The Indian economy has shown its resilience throughout the pandemic and even beyond. This is despite prevailing concerns of a global economic slowdown. This firms our belief in the country. We are happy to extend our support to 100 Indian start-ups who truly have the potential to change the way people and communities live.”

Currently, the SRAM & MRAM Group runs four major funds, namely Startup Wings, The 1st Lion, The Sindhi Angles, and The Lioness Fund. These funds support the start-ups all over the world, from seed to IPO, and beyond. Some of the flagship portfolio companies of the group include 5ire, Bumble Bee Flights, IMPS ENERTURE, etc. So far, one start-up funded by the group has turned unicorns and soonicorns.

Amit Tomar, Co-Founder, Startup Wings said, “Over the last few years, India’s start-up ecosystem has grown by leaps and bounds. The start-up success stories from India have immensely inspired us. By extending our support to 100 promising and passionate start-ups, we aim to play a meaningful role towards further nurturing the ecosystem.”

“India is at the intersection of a technology revolution, policy support, and an evolving start-up ecosystem. By extending support to over 100 Indian start-ups, we are set to become a part of this evolution. We are extremely excited to take the right steps in this direction.”, quoted Gagan Verma, Co-Founder, Startup Wings.

With the backing of SRAM & MRAM Group, the Indian Start-up ecosystem will have access to global investors and connections to build and establish relationships with several industries and governments across the globe.