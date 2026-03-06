At Gurgaon home of pilot killed in Sukhoi crash, mother unaware of his death: ‘Told he escaped using a parachute, was injured’

Squadron Leader Anuj Vashishth (left) perished in the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI crash in Assam on Thursday; a look at his house in Gurgaon (right) on Friday. (Express photo)

On Friday afternoon, friends and relatives of Squadron Leader Anuj Vashishth gathered at the family’s three-storey home in Gurgaon’s Sector 22B. The 33-year-old’s mother doesn’t know he perished in the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI crash in Assam on Thursday.

“She [Anuj’s mother] was only told that her son’s jet crashed yesterday and he escaped with the help of a parachute but was injured,” said a man, claiming to be a close friend of the family, who did not wish to be named.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar (27) lost their lives after the aircraft crashed in Assam on Thursday evening. The fighter jet, which was on a routine training mission, crashed around 60 km from Jorhat, from where it had taken off, in the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong district.