Delhi: Private hospitals roll out Sputnik V vaccine; over 3,000 vaccinated so far

Private hospitals in Delhi-NCR have started administering the Russian vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ from June 30. The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at Rs 1,145 per dose and requires pre-registration via the Cowin application.

Among the hospitals that have rolled out the vaccine in the city include Apollo and Fortis hospitals. “Indraprastha Apollo has started the administration of the Sputnik V vaccine for the public in a staged manner from June 30th,” a spokesperson of Apollo Hospitals said, adding that over 1,000 people have been administered the vaccine so far.

“The spot registration and walk-in facility for Sputnik V are currently restricted and we are encouraging beneficiaries to register and make appointments through the Cowin app,” the spokesperson said.

On the other hand, Fortis Healthcare has administered the vaccine to 2,193 beneficiaries at their hospitals in Gurgaon and Mohali (Punjab) combined.

“The vaccine launch was successfully driven in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories as part of a soft pilot launch. We have received a good response and a total of 2,193 people have been vaccinated till now. We have received fresh stocks of Sputnik V vaccine which will help us to ramp up the vaccination drive,” a Fortis spokesperson said.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has been importing the vaccines from Russia.

Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Malviya Nagar has also received 1,200 doses of the vaccine from the laboratory and will start vaccinating people in a phased manner, starting Saturday. The hospital is expecting another batch of doses in a day or two.

Meanwhile, Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Tughlakabad has also started vaccinating beneficiaries from June 28. Hospital authorities said that around 1,300 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far. They are receiving doses in batches of 1,200 and the drive will be ramped up gradually.

Other hospitals that have started administering the vaccine include Action Cancer Hospital in Paschim Vihar and Sarvodaya Medicentre.