Covid vaccine Sputnik V roll-out delayed in Delhi

The launch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Delhi — which had tentatively been scheduled for Sunday — has now been delayed.

Both Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital had stated that they will be making the vaccine available to the public in Delhi, and both had tentatively flagged June 20 as the roll-out date. However, this roll-out did not begin in the city on Sunday.

“It has been pushed back for now as there is a delay from the manufacturer’s side. We are expecting that we will receive it some time next week but they have not confirmed the date yet,” said Dinesh Vashist, VP Operations at Madhukar Hospital.

An Apollo spokesperson also said that the consignment has not arrived yet, and said that there is no tentative date for the roll-out as of now.

According to the pricing schedule issued by the central government, the price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals has been capped at Rs 1,145, which is less than the maximum price for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at Rs 1,410. As of Sunday afternoon, around 65,00,000 vaccine doses had been administered in the capital.