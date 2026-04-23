Spurious vs original: How officers spotted fake weight loss drug Mounjaro, busted a racket running out of Gurgaon flat
Even as Drugs Control officers Amandeep Chauhan and Mukesh Kumar await the lab results on the peptide samples seized as part of the probe against the illicit operation, the difference in the packaging that they have flagged is telling.
A noticeable difference in colours used on the packaging, different fonts and typographical errors — this is what helped the team of the Drugs Control Office in Gurgaon identify fake injections of weight loss and diabetes management drug Mounjaro last week as they busted a racket operating out of a flat in the city and arrested the mastermind, Avi Sharma, and his accomplice Mujammil Khan. Spurious injections worth Rs 56 lakh were seized from a car.
Even as Drugs Control officers Amandeep Chauhan and Mukesh Kumar await the lab results on the peptide samples seized as part of the probe against the illicit operation, the difference in the packaging that they have flagged is telling.
On the front side, the officers highlighted that the box of the fake injection had different shades of blue and red as compared to the original one. Also, a different font was used on the spurious Mounjaro’s box. While both boxes have an illustration of an injection pen, it is clear and bright on the original one but blurred, darker, and shorter on the fake version, Chauhan said.
The width of the red arrow that points to the injection pen on the front side also differs, appearing thicker and shorter on the fake one, he added.
Officers flagged an overall difference in the clarity on the rest of the packaging. The seized stock’s storage advisory section was in plain text, compared to the bold font on the original version.
Typographical differences make up for the rest of the differences – a comma is present after the pincode in the manufacturing address of the fake one, which also has a semicolon before the toll free number for complaints. The second I in Tirzepatide (the name of the injection) is lower as compared to the rest of the letters on the box of the spurious injection.
Meanwhile, the Gurgaon Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has written to their counterparts in other states about the batch numbers of the seized drugs and vials, asking to report to them if similar numerical markings as spotted on the seized stock are spotted elsewhere.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More