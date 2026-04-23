Spurious vs original: How officers spotted fake weight loss drug Mounjaro, busted a racket running out of Gurgaon flat

A noticeable difference in colours used on the packaging, different fonts and typographical errors — this is what helped the team of the Drugs Control Office in Gurgaon identify fake injections of weight loss and diabetes management drug Mounjaro last week as they busted a racket operating out of a flat in the city and arrested the mastermind, Avi Sharma, and his accomplice Mujammil Khan. Spurious injections worth Rs 56 lakh were seized from a car.

Even as Drugs Control officers Amandeep Chauhan and Mukesh Kumar await the lab results on the peptide samples seized as part of the probe against the illicit operation, the difference in the packaging that they have flagged is telling.