Spraying of Pusa bio-decomposer on Delhi farmlands to begin on Monday

The Pusa bio-decomposer solution that is expected to help decompose paddy stubble and avoid burning of crop residue, will be sprayed in farmlands in Delhi from Monday onwards, according to a communication from the Delhi government.

The spraying will begin from the Fatehpur Jat village in Narela. A total of 4,000 acres of harvested paddy fields will be sprayed with the solution which the government began to prepare in September in collaboration with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. The government is spending around Rs 50 lakh for the solution and for spraying it. The spraying of the bio-decomposer solution is part of the government’s winter action plan.

A third-party audit was conducted to assess the impact of the decomposer, and the report has been submitted to the Commission for Air Quality Management, the communication stated.

According to the audit report, organic carbon and nitrogen in the soil had increased after the use of the decomposer. Some farmers said that the need for fertilizer had reduced, and the number of times the field had to be ploughed was reduced, the release from the government said. The bacterial and fungal count in the soil had also increased, and farmers said that stubble decomposed in 15 to 20 days after spraying, the release said.