Sports bike enthusiast, loving father, college topper – friends and family remember 45-year-old killed in hit-and-run

An SRCC topper, an avid biker, a caring father and husband – to people who knew him, Rishab Gulshan was many things. The 45-year-old, a director at the Boston Consulting Group, died on Sunday night while returning to his Gurgaon home from a trip to Udaipur with his biker friends. He was riding a Ducati sports bike – a vehicle he cherished – when a truck allegedly hit him on NH-48 in Rewari.

On Tuesday, friends and family gathered at the Lodhi Crematorium for a prayer meeting. His uncle, Rakesh Gulshan, told The Indian Express, “He was an ambitious and passionate person. He loved bikes and going on trips with his friends. They were returning from Udaipur when this happened. I still can’t believe he is gone. He and his family stayed at my place in Lajpat Nagar for years.”

“The family has already seen a lot. Last year, my elder brother (Rishab’s father) died of a heart attack and Covid-related complications. He was a retired Armyman. Rishab was also like him – strong and self-made. He was a topper from Delhi University‘s SRCC and also did well in IIM, Bangalore,” he said.

Rishab’s family said he worked at BCG for over two decades and briefly joined a media company, but his former firm insisted he rejoin them because he was “talented and intellectual”.

“We received a call minutes after the accident. His friends, who were also on their bikes, saw it happen. This is all because of the numerous potholes, cavities and uneven surfaces (on the highway). He was a bright man and had so much to do. He has a young son and a wife,” added Rakesh.

A friend, who did not wish to be identified, said: “I have seen him ride sports bikes for years. My heart breaks when I think about what happened. He would talk about his bikes for hours – he has four, and all are premium models of Ducati and BMW.”

In 2018, Ducati India had posted a video of Rishab, calling him a “veteran Ducatisti”, and showing him riding alongside Italian instructors.

Many took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share memories of Rishab. “He wanted to travel the world on his sports bike. He was a caring father and a loving husband. We all respected him because he was a hardworking man and a passionate rider,” added the friend.

Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders’ Association, said he has known Rishab’s family for more than 40 years. “His father Rakesh and I were friends and we shared everything. Rishab was a bright guy. I hope the authorities take action and fix the roads and this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

According to police, a truck hit Rishab’s bike and he fell under the vehicle. He was partly crushed and was rushed to the hospital soon after the incident, where he died. The truck driver is absconding.