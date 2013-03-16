Spiritual Wrap

The recent Kumbh Mela was billed as the worlds biggest human gathering. In the milieu of sadhus,preachers and followers was Tarun Tahiliani. The effortless and spontaneous drapes of the Indian sadhus not only caught the leading Indian couturiers eye,it also became the inspiration for his Autumn-Winter 2013 collection that was showcased on Thursday,Day Two of the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week 2013 at Pragati Maidan.

Draping has always been a Tahiliani characteristic,and when one thinks of the way the sadhus drape their long,single-colour flowing fabric with effortless ease,it makes perfect sense that Tahiliani should try his hands on this style. In the designers hands,the sadhus unending fabric has been engineered into modern,structured and subtly sensual garments such as dresses,layered coats,kurtas,tunics,tops and saris. We loved the pairing with contemporary khadau sandals and the kamandal bags that the models carried.

Addressing both genders,another highlight of the ready-to-wear collection is its colour palette. Orange and saffron are the colours one identifies with a sadhu but the collection showed,very beautifully,how there can be multiple shades to a colour and more importantly,at the Kumbh Mela. On the ramp,it flowed from sunrise saffron to marigold orange,deep rust to midnight black with hints of blue,aubergine and pink. The draping  especially a woollen top that flowed effortlessly to form a wrap or stole  showcased the designers expertise with the technique.

The choice of fabric  tulle,gossamer silk,cashmere wool knits,silk velvet,crepe wool and textured Indian fabrics  helped Tahiliani show just how impressive a sadhus wardrobe can be. The draped form,to my eye,evolves sensuality like nothing else. Unlike Western dresses,it celebrates the human form in all its sensuality and gives a unique expression to each one who embraces it. This is exemplified at the Kumbh and is the DNA of this collection, explains the designer.

