Spinal cord, part of skull, search for missing brother: 3 years on, a riot-hit family’s quest for closure

On February 25, 2020, when Matlub Alam called his younger brother Shahbaz, little did he know it would be their last ever conversation. Shahbaz was one of the 53 victims of the riots that broke out in February 2020 in Northeast Delhi.

Alam, 33, lives in Hussain Vihar, a small settlement on the border of Delhi and Ghaziabad, next to the Yamuna. Shahbaz, who was 24 at the time, went missing three years ago when riots broke out in nearby Karawal Nagar. Alam said his brother was suffering from an eye infection which he contracted during his job as a welder, and had decided to visit an eye clinic near Ajmeri Gate.

Their father, 60-year-old Shafi Ahmed, warned his son against stepping out, but Shahbaz did not listen.

“He told Abbu that he has to get treatment because he is unable to see anything. Neighbouring areas like Seelampur, Chand Bagh, Jafrabad were riot-hit but our colony was quiet. He left home at 7am, and my father was in constant touch with him over the phone. At 10 am, he said that he is returning home, but he never showed up. At 2:40 pm, I called him to ask about his whereabouts. He said he is stuck in Karawal Nagar,” Alam said.

Shahbaz told him, “Yahan gaadi rok ke maar rahe hain.” Alam asked his brother to either go back to the eye clinic or come back home from another route. “That was the last time I spoke to him,” Alam said.

Between February 26 and 28, 2020, Alam searched several hospitals, including GTB, Lok Nayak and RML, for any information on his brother. “It was a blur,” he said. “I must have seen so many dead bodies, burnt, charred… I don’t remember if I ate or slept at the time.”

Late night on February 27, 2020, Alam was informed that a body was located from Karawal Nagar where his brother was last seen, and had been kept at the GTB Hospital mortuary.

But what he saw at the mortuary shook him to the core. “Sirf reedh ki haddi thi, aur khopdi ka ek hissa (Only a spinal cord and a part of the skull had been recovered). The crime branch told me that only a DNA test can confirm that the bones belong to my brother, and advised me to approach the High Court,” Alam said.

On March 19, 2020 the High Court directed that “DNA matching of the body in question shall be undertaken on an urgent basis; and be completed at the earliest but not later than 31.03.2020”, and that the report shall be communicated to Alam within 24 hours of being prepared.

Whatever was recovered was eviscerated during the DNA test. “I was told that most of the parts will be used for testing. But what was left, we could bury,” Alam said. His parents still believe that Shahbaz is alive, hiding out there somewhere, and that he will show up one day.

Alam, who binds books and paints homes for a living, moved to Hussain Vihar 18 years ago. His father used to work at Ghazipur Machli Mandi and their initial years were spent in a jhuggi/settlement near Rajghat. Originally from Thai Madaripur village, in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, his father settled in Delhi when he was 20 years old.

Reflecting on the growing faultlines in his own locality, which has a mixed population, he said: “Earlier we used to meet everyone freely. Now we are hesitant. Salaam dua ho jaata tha pehle, woh sab khatam ho gaya.” He hopes that the next generation can overcome this hesitation, but feels that it will take decades for them to reach that place.

“Makaan banana mushkil hai lekin todna pal bhar ka kaam hai (to build a house is difficult; destroying it is easy). A man is good or bad based on how he has been brought up. I’m poor but I’ll make sure that I teach the right things to my children,” Alam said.