‘Spiderman thief’ held for breaking and entering

A 23-year-old man, nicknamed ‘Spiderman’ by the Delhi Police, was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with at least six cases of theft in west Delhi.

Advertising

Police said Ravi would scale first- and second-floor houses in Kirti Nagar and Mansarovar Park at night and enter through balconies. He would steal jewellery and cash, which he would stuff into his pockets, and then climb down to escape.

According to DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj, “This is why he was nicknamed ‘Spiderman’. Investigation has revealed that he would generally wear a red shirt or jersey while carrying out the theft. He was obsessed with it. Even when he was caught near Pacific Mall in Tilak Nagar, he was wearing a red jersey.”

Police said that in order to nab Ravi, Mansarovar Garden was “mapped and available CCTV footage was examined”.

Apart from the six latest cases of theft, there are seven past cases registered against the accused.

“During questioning, Ravi disclosed that he used to operate in the early hours — after the police patrolling team finished their rounds and returned to the station. He would identify first- or second-floor houses with balconies or an open verandah and climb up a drain pipe. He would then look for wallets, purses and drawers where money would generally be found. After conducting the theft, he would return home and dispose of the loot with the help of an accomplice,” said Bhardwaj.

Advertising

Police said Ravi committed the thefts to fund his gambling habit. In all, there are 13 cases against him from areas such as Moti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Mayapuri, Punjabi Bagh and Naraina.