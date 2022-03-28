SpiceJet plane damaged after it hits lightning pole at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

Updated: March 28, 2022 4:40:40 pm
A SpiceJet plane was damaged on Monday when its wing hit a lightning pole at the Delhi airport when the aircraft was being pushed back from the parking position to be ready for take-off to Jammu.
However, no passengers were injured in the incident that took place around 9.20 am. The staffers removed the passengers from the flight immediately and moved them to another plane.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an investigation into the matter.
The airline’s spokesperson, in a statement, said SpiceJet flight SG 160, which was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu, suffered damage to its aileron during push-back as the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole. “A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight.”
