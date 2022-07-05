SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai makes emergency landing in Karachi

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai was Tuesday diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the indicator light malfunctioned, said a spokesperson for the airline. The plane landed safely in Karachi and passengers of the SpiceJet B737 aircraft were safely brought out, added the spokesperson.

“No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai,” the spokesperson also said.

The crew, the spokesperson said, observed unusual fuel quantity reduction from the left tank. “They carried out relevant non normal checklist, however fuel quantity kept on decreasing. PIC decided to divert the aircraft to Karachi (KHI). Aircraft diverted in coordination with ATC and landed safely at KHI,” according to the spokesperson. “No emergency was declared. During post flight inspection, no visual leak has been observed from the left main tank.”

This come three days after a Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Delhi due to smoke in the cabin.