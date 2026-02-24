SpiceJet Delhi-Leh flight returns after engine issue; full emergency declared

A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Leh returned to the national capital on Tuesday morning after experiencing a technical issue involving one of its engines shortly after take-off, the airline said. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers disembarked normally.

According to officials, a full emergency was declared at Delhi airport at 6.30 am for flight SG-121 operating on the Delhi-Leh route after the crew reported an engine-related problem and requested an air return. The flight was carrying approximately 150 passengers on board.

Officials said the issue was linked to a failure in engine number two during the flight, following which standard safety procedures were initiated.