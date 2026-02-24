SpiceJet Delhi-Leh flight returns after engine issue; full emergency declared

The flight was carrying approximately 150 passengers on board.

By: Express News Service
1 min readFeb 24, 2026 01:53 PM IST
SpicejetAirport officials confirmed that all passengers and crew were safe. (File/Representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Leh returned to the national capital on Tuesday morning after experiencing a technical issue involving one of its engines shortly after take-off, the airline said. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers disembarked normally.

According to officials, a full emergency was declared at Delhi airport at 6.30 am for flight SG-121 operating on the Delhi-Leh route after the crew reported an engine-related problem and requested an air return. The flight was carrying approximately 150 passengers on board.

Officials said the issue was linked to a failure in engine number two during the flight, following which standard safety procedures were initiated.

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 showed that the aircraft took off at 6.21 am and landed back in Delhi around 6.55 am.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Leh on February 24 returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers disembarked normally. There was no fire warning in the cockpit.”

Further details are awaited.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement