SpiceJet Delhi-Leh flight returns after engine issue; full emergency declared

A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Leh returned to the national capital on Tuesday morning after experiencing a technical issue involving one of its engines shortly after take-off, the airline said. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers disembarked normally.
According to officials, a full emergency was declared at Delhi airport at 6.30 am for flight SG-121 operating on the Delhi-Leh route after the crew reported an engine-related problem and requested an air return. The flight was carrying approximately 150 passengers on board.
Officials said the issue was linked to a failure in engine number two during the flight, following which standard safety procedures were initiated.
Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 showed that the aircraft took off at 6.21 am and landed back in Delhi around 6.55 am.
In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Leh on February 24 returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers disembarked normally. There was no fire warning in the cockpit.”
Further details are awaited.
