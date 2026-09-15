SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flights delayed 16-29 hours, passengers protest at airport

More than 100 passengers of two flights have been stranded at the airport since Monday

Written by: Devansh Mittal
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 15, 2026 02:23 PM IST
spicejetSG 5111 was supposed to take off from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 8.30 am on Monday morning, while SG 5105 was supposed to depart from Delhi at 10.10 pm at night. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)
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More than 100 passengers of two Spicejet flights staged a protest at the Delhi airport after their flights to Dubai faced extremely long delays.

SG 5111 was supposed to take off from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 8.30 am on Monday morning, while SG 5105 was supposed to depart from Delhi at 10.10 pm at night. The duration for both these flights ranges between three to four hours.

Both had not departed by 2 pm on Tuesday.

“SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft,” a SpiceJet Spokesperson said.

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According to sources, passengers had begun the protest against the delays on Monday night. Airport staff had provided food and water to the stranded passengers.

The airline spokesperson said that alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused. “SpiceJet deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” he said.

Further details are awaited

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Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

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