SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flights delayed 16-29 hours, passengers protest at airport

SG 5111 was supposed to take off from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 8.30 am on Monday morning, while SG 5105 was supposed to depart from Delhi at 10.10 pm at night. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)

More than 100 passengers of two Spicejet flights staged a protest at the Delhi airport after their flights to Dubai faced extremely long delays.

SG 5111 was supposed to take off from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 8.30 am on Monday morning, while SG 5105 was supposed to depart from Delhi at 10.10 pm at night. The duration for both these flights ranges between three to four hours.

Both had not departed by 2 pm on Tuesday.

“SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft,” a SpiceJet Spokesperson said.