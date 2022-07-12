SpiceJet chairman faces FIR in Gurgaon, company calls it bogus

Gurgaon Police have filed an FIR against the chairman and managing director of SpiceJet Limited, Ajay Singh based on a complaint by a Gurgaon resident.

In the FIR registered on July 7, the complainant, Amit Arora, a consultant in the aviation sector, claimed that around 2016 at the time of its takeover, SpiceJet was in dire financial difficulty. “… the company required an overhaul and financial restructuring… the accused approached the complainant to salvage the situation. In lieu of the same, he promised to transfer… 10,00,000 shares to the complainant… The complainant provided his services such as presenting the case of revival and restructuring in front of all authorities/government…,” stated the complainant in the FIR.

The complainant claimed he requested Singh to transfer shares as promised, but he instead provided a depository instruction slip (DIS). “When my representative went to deposit the said slip, he was informed that the slip was invalid and outdated,” he alleged.

Calling the complaint ‘frivolous, mischievous and completely bogus’, a spokesperson of SpiceJet said, “At no point has the company sought any service from the complainant, nor did he ever provide any kind of service to SpiceJet. Neither Mr Singh nor any person concerned from SpiceJet has ever met the complainant for any work, nor is there any written agreement between them. We are confident that the police investigation will prove the same and the FIR will be quashed.”

Poonam, SHO, Sushant Lok police station, said, “We received a complaint and an FIR has been registered.” It has been registered under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).