Speeding Honda City kills Delhi constable, injures another

Head Constable Wazir Singh died while undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. (Representational Image) Head Constable Wazir Singh died while undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old Delhi Police Head Constable died, while another constable was injured after a speeding Honda City car hit their patrolling vehicle in North Delhi’s Maurice Nagar on Monday, police said.

The accused, Tushar Gupta (19), a resident of Model Town, also sustained injuries during the accident. Police said that the incident took place at around 1:30 am in the wee hours of Monday, near Khalsa College.

Tushar, a college student, was on his way to his house when his car rammed into the patrolling vehicle of Delhi Police – Prakhar, a Mahindra Scorpio. The car toppled several times and landed 10-15 feet away from the spot.

“The in-charge of the vehicle, Head Constable Wazir Singh, was trapped inside the vehicle. Constable Amit rescued him with the help of locals and shifted him to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Singh, however, died during the treatment,” said Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (North).

She added that doctors stated that Tushar was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (act endangering life) and 304 II (culpable homicide) was registered against Tushar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd