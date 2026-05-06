Speeding near Delhi Airport? Think again, new high-tech cameras are now watching

The system will automatically detect traffic violations such as speeding, illegal parking, wrong-side driving, triple riding, riding without a helmet, stop-line violations and red-light jumping. (Express Photo)

As you drive toward Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, the chaos of waiting taxis, the constant blare of horns, and the pain of navigating through crawling traffic quickly fades away.

Once you cross Aerocity, the scene changes almost abruptly — wide, smooth roads, almost no traffic, and a surprising sense of order. And then, every so often, a vehicle suddenly zips past at breakneck speed, breaking the calm — and rules.

To strengthen traffic discipline and improve road safety around the airport, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL-GMR), in collaboration with the Delhi Traffic Police, has rolled out an automated e-challan enforcement system across the airport’s road network.