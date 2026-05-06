Speeding near Delhi Airport? Think again, new high-tech cameras are now watching

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As you drive toward Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi, the chaos of waiting taxis, the constant blare of horns, and the pain of navigating through crawling traffic quickly fades away.
Once you cross Aerocity, the scene changes almost abruptly — wide, smooth roads, almost no traffic, and a surprising sense of order. And then, every so often, a vehicle suddenly zips past at breakneck speed, breaking the calm — and rules.
To strengthen traffic discipline and improve road safety around the airport, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL-GMR), in collaboration with the Delhi Traffic Police, has rolled out an automated e-challan enforcement system across the airport’s road network.
Officials said 14 high-definition Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed at key stretches, with another 35 set to be integrated soon to widen surveillance coverage.
The system will automatically detect traffic violations such as speeding, illegal parking, wrong-side driving, triple riding, riding without a helmet, stop-line violations and red-light jumping.
Officials said once a violation is recorded, the data is routed through NIC systems and verified by traffic police personnel before e-challans are issued in accordance with existing laws.
The cameras have been deployed at multiple high-traffic points, including the Central Spine Road, Cargo Terminal area, Rangpuri, Centaur Hotel junction, Aerocity, NSG junction and Terminal 1 exit road — areas that witness heavy passenger and vehicular movement daily.
According to officials, the move is aimed at ensuring smoother traffic flow and curbing violations in and around the airport, particularly during peak travel hours.
“This initiative is a significant step towards technology-driven enforcement in the Capital. With ANPR-based monitoring, we aim to improve compliance, ensure uniform enforcement, and enhance road safety across the IGI Airport road network,” said Shobhit Saxena, DCP Traffic, New Delhi.
“The system also reduces manual intervention and ensures greater transparency and efficiency in issuing e-challans,” he added.
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