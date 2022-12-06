scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

‘Speeding’ car kills receptionist in Noida, MNC employee arrested

Deepika Tripathi's brother alleged that the Jaguar XK car was driven in a fast and negligent manner in Noida's Sector 96, leading to the death of the 24-year-old.

A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station under IPC sections 279, 304A and 427.
Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested a Faridabad-based employee of a multinational company Sunday after his Jaguar XK vehicle struck a woman on a two-wheeler, killing her, in Noida’s Sector 96, officers said Tuesday.

The accused, Samuel Andrew Pyster, had allegedly been speeding when his vehicle struck Deepika Tripathi, 24, who worked as a receptionist. He was arrested from the scene of the incident, officers added. The police said the woman was rushed to Yatharth Hospital in Noida’s Sector 110 where she succumbed to the injuries.

According to an FIR filed at Sector 39 police station by the woman’s brother Rajeev, Deepika had left home on her two-wheeler around 9.30 am on Sunday to go to her workplace and had been struck by the vehicle around 10 am. The impact of the hit was such that she was reportedly thrown a considerable distance. Rajeev also alleged that the car was driven in a fast and negligent manner.

The police said the body was handed over to the woman’s family after the post-mortem. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving in public), 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage over Rs 50).

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 01:06:29 pm
