Speed, scale, standards & sustainability in e-waste management

Written by A. P. Singh, International Third Vice President Lions Clubs International & Sameer Jain, Managing Director, Primus Partners, New Delhi

India’s E-Waste Management and Handling Rules were published in 2011, so the question begs – why is this still a large-scale problem 11 years later? Today, India has the capacity to process 14,42,000 tons of e-waste annually, but the actual production of e-waste is approximately 32,00,000 tons – more than double the processing capacity.

India is facing an ongoing challenge on the best way to manage and dispose of used and unwanted electronics. A rapidly growing electronics market coupled with increased consumerism and rapid technological obsolescence has made India the third-largest producer of e-waste in the world. The challenge of safe and sustainable e-waste management is further compounded by ambiguous legislations, a largely unregulated informal sector, poor repair infrastructure, lack of widespread technological knowledge, and increasing electronic imports.

E-waste management in India is dominated by the informal sector, with more than 95% of e-waste being recycled by scrap dealers who unscientifically dispose of it, which is hazardous to both their health and the environment and also reduces recovery of precious metals.

Additionally, a booming electronics market, growing numbers of e-waste from all sectors, low collection rates, risky disposal techniques, and a large informal recycling industry pose serious challenges to the e-waste management ecosystem in India. While the problem of e-waste is far from being solved, a few answers can be found by reframing the question – instead of asking what can be done to reduce and recycle e-waste, the focus should be on how to use existing channels to reduce the burden.

The stakeholder discourse so far has been focused around managing e-waste at the end of the supply chain, rather than focusing on reducing its quantity and shifting the responsibility to producers and consumers. It is therefore imperative to incentivize producers and manufacturers of electronic products to take responsibility for their end-of-life products. Policy directives focused on efficient reusing, recycling, and refurbishing of e-waste is forcing companies to pay attention to reverse supply chain (RSC) management, to reuse or recycle a used product from a consumer or dispose of it properly covering product acquisition, reverse logistics, inspection and disposition, refurbishment, and sales.

The reverse supply chain in e-waste management shifts the responsibility to the producer.

However, to promote a holistic system of e-waste management, we can look at actionable items over the following pillars:

1. Policy: India needs a holistic e-waste policy that defines a sustainable reverse supply chain and works towards regulating the informal sector. This can be done by incentivising producers and companies to offer training courses and certifications to players in the informal sector that undertake the responsibility of repairing, recycling, and reselling electronic products. Incentive systems for consumers to return e-waste sustainability to authorised procurers are also required. E-waste collection should also be made easy and hassle-free for the consumers by offering home-collection services. This may be streamlined through the creation of an Electronic Upgradation Policy that defines the responsibility for manufacturers to receive and effectively upgrade their products to donate or resell in the market.

2. Infrastructure: It is imperative to build sustainable infrastructure for managing e-waste, including disposal zones, green transport in the supply chain, warehouses for storing e-waste, etc. India also requires manufacturing capability to be able to produce sustainable, good quality products with a longer lifespan, and guaranteed end-of-life procurement.

3. Capacity Building: Industry driven training programs for players from the informal sector in recycling, repairing, and procuring parts from end-of-life electronics can increase India’s capacity to manage e-waste exponentially.

4. Technology: India does not currently possess the technology to extract valuable metals from e-waste in a sustainable manner, thus resulting in them going to waste. This technology must be imported or created to be able to extract the wealth from waste.

5. Monitoring: Accountability and transparency needs to be a core component of the reverse supply chain as well as recycling and repairing policies. There needs to be a feedback and monitoring loop for all stakeholders, including consumers, producers, repairmen, etc. Each electronic device’s unique product number must be accounted for through its life and recycling process.

6. Partners: Given that 95%+ e-waste is recycled in informal sectors, a network of networks approach is best suited to institutionally address the e-waste reverse supply chain. In this, NGOs, rag-pickers associations and most importantly Urban Local Bodies (ULB) can play an important role, which have learnt a lesson or two on solid waste collection under Swachh Bharat Mission.

There is an equally critical issue of creating awareness among the consumers on their role in safe and possibly a financially beneficial approach to e-waste management. Over 80% of e-waste are being held back by them within their houses. This could be disastrous over time thus needs to be properly recycled. To take this message to all corners of the nation, Lions Club is launching what could be world’s largest awareness and e-waste collection campaign with Primus Partners as its Knowledge Partner. Lions Clubs is putting into action nearly 300,00 members across 10000 clubs within India to address the burgeoning problem.

The management of e-waste must be approached through a lens of sustainability, scale, and speed, so that larger quantities of waste can be managed efficiently, with least damage to the environment. Then only a networked society of billions of devices will only do good for the society than harm it.