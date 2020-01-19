Speculation lingers on remaining BJP seats, SAD may get 4, no call yet on New Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj

Tiwari had announced 57 candidates on Friday Delhi BJP chief ManojTiwari had announced 57 candidates on Friday

With names of 13 candidates yet to be announced by the BJP, sources in the party said four seats — Hari Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Kalkaji and Shahdara — are likely to go to the Shiromani Akali Dal.

On Friday, The Indian Express reported that the BJP is trying to accommodate three allies — JD(U), JJP and SAD — in the remaining seats. The SAD had contested from these four seats in 2013 and 2015. While the party won three seats in 2013, it lost all seats in the 2015 polls but went on to win the bypoll from Rajouri Garden in 2017. It is learnt that the SAD wants two more seats this time, Moti Nagar and Rohtash Nagar.

The BJP is also yet to pick a candidate for the high profile New Delhi constituency, from where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest.

“The party is discussing names of an MP, a celebrity with political background and youth wing head Sunil Yadav among the probable candidates against Kejriwal. The party also wants the candidate to have a big social media following, who could pose a challenge to Kejriwal on the ground,” said a senior leader, adding that no final decision was arrived at till late Saturday evening.

According to a senior leader, the decision on remaining seats such as Kasturba Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Seemapuri, Krishna Nagar, Mehrauli, Kalkaji, Hari Nagar, Burari and Nangloi is expected to be finalised by Sunday night.

“For some seats, there is pressure from senior leaders… or the survey report of people seeking tickets is poor, leading to the decision being postponed,” said the leader.

A SAD MLA also said there are talks with AAP rebel MLA Jagdeep — who quit the party on Saturday — but no final decision has been taken.

Meanwhile, protests were held by party workers in many constituencies Saturday, with one group from Delhi Cantonment demonstrating outside party working president J P Nadda’s residence demanding a ticket for their leader.

The party played down the protests, saying it is a “natural reaction” and asserted that its leaders and workers will fight the election unitedly.

(with PTI inputs)

