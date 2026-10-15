Special Summary Revision Camps in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Oct 17, 24

This newspaper also reported that the Election Commission directed the 20 states and Union Territories where the exercise had concluded to run a “special drive” to enrol voters “left out” of the rolls.

Special Summary Revision Camps will be held in Gautam Buddha Nagar on October 17 and 24, with a special focus on eligible voters who have been left out after the final electoral roll was published on April 10 following a Special Intensive Revision exercise in Uttar Pradesh.

This follows a direction from the state’s Chief Electoral Officer that such camps be conducted. Booth Level Officers (BLO) have to be present at each polling booth from 10 am to 4pm on both the days.

On Wednesday, election officers in the district met supervisors, asking them to immediately coordinate with the BLO’s in their respective areas and inform them that new voters now being added to the electoral roll under special circumstances are no longer required to provide information related to the SIR.