Special Summary Revision Camps in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Oct 17, 24

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Special Summary Revision Camps will be held in Gautam Buddha Nagar on October 17 and 24, with a special focus on eligible voters who have been left out after the final electoral roll was published on April 10 following a Special Intensive Revision exercise in Uttar Pradesh.
This follows a direction from the state’s Chief Electoral Officer that such camps be conducted. Booth Level Officers (BLO) have to be present at each polling booth from 10 am to 4pm on both the days.
On Wednesday, election officers in the district met supervisors, asking them to immediately coordinate with the BLO’s in their respective areas and inform them that new voters now being added to the electoral roll under special circumstances are no longer required to provide information related to the SIR.
This comes amidst an ongoing row over the alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise involving deletion of over the 13 crore names from the draft rolls in 30 states and Union Territories. An investigative report, published by The Indian Express on September 23, pointed to an internal rift within the Election Commission.
This newspaper also reported that the Election Commission directed the 20 states and Union Territories where the exercise had concluded to run a “special drive” to enrol voters “left out” of the rolls.
While 2.05 crore names were struck off following the 166-day SIR exercise in UP, roughly 3.6 lakh from Gautam Buddha Nagar did not make it to the final electoral roll, while the draft had 4.4 lakh voters removed.
“A sufficient number of Form-6s will be available for new voter registrations, and applicants must attach their latest photograph, date of birth, and proof of address with the form,” said an officer.
The officer added that the focus will also be on first-time voters, and that all Indian citizens born before January 1, 2009, and aged 18 years and above, should be included on a priority basis.
The focus will also be on women, while physical verification of voters aged 80, and details of third-gender citizens will be recorded or appropriately marked.
“Whenever a person fills out Form 6, it is added to the local BLO’s cart on the app,” a BLO said.
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