Special remission for certain categories of prisoners announced by Delhi govt to mark Republic Day

"Convicts who are on parole or furlough as on 26.01.2026 shall also be eligible," said Ashish Sood. (file)

The Delhi government on Sunday announced a special remission for eligible prisoners to mark the Republic Day. The remission will apply to convicts sentenced by courts in Capital and lodged in central jails in the National Capital Territory or outside, provided they are undergoing sentence on the said date and meet the conditions underlined by the government.

Women prisoners and those aged above 65 sentenced to more than 10 years will be eligible for 90 days of remission, while those sentenced to five to 10 years will get 60 days. Prisoners sentenced to one to five years will receive 30 days, and those sentenced up to one year will get 20 days.