Special judge in fast-track court hearing NEET paper leak case transferred

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the setting up of fast-track courts last week to tackle the cases of paper leaks following widespread protests against the issue.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiAug 2, 2026 08:09 AM IST
delhi hc judgesThe Delhi High Court has transferred Judge Anu Grover Baliga. Special Judge Ajay Gupta will now hear the cases in the fast-track court.
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Days after she was designated as a special judge in a fast-track court for paper leak cases, the Delhi High Court has transferred Judge Anu Grover Baliga. Special Judge Ajay Gupta will now hear the cases in the fast-track court, including NEET-UG 2026 paper leak cases. The rejig comes as a part of a major reshuffle in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the setting up of fast-track courts last week to tackle the cases of paper leaks following widespread protests against the issue.

The first hearing in Judge Baliga’s fast-track court against 2026 NEET paper leak case was set to be held on July 27 but was adjourned following a request from the defence counsel. While the court has taken the chargesheet on record, a hearing on the chargesheet and on the bail pleas of two accused was scheduled for August 3.

Judge Ajay Gupta was initially hearing the NEET paper leak case before the formation of fast-track courts.

Before her appointment at fast-track court, Judge Baliga was serving as Judge-in-Charge of the Mediation Centre, Central District, at Tis Hazari Courts. She will now hear terror-related cases.

A total of 138 judges have been transferred via the High Court’s notification on Saturday. As part of the reshuffle, 13 judges have been posted to Rouse Avenue Court to deal with matters under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Of these, six judges are special NIA judges, who will exclusively hear terror cases. Across the Capital, more than 50 NIA cases are being heard, a vast majority of which were being heard before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court.

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The six NIA judges are Anu Grover Baliga, Vikas Dhull, Prashant Sharma, Amit Bansal, Kiran Bansal and Pulastya

Pramachala. These judges will take charge with effect from August 4. New NIA courts have been set up at Rouse Avenue Court and will be inaugurated on Monday.

Edited:

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Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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