Special judge in fast-track court hearing NEET paper leak case transferred

The Delhi High Court has transferred Judge Anu Grover Baliga. Special Judge Ajay Gupta will now hear the cases in the fast-track court.

Days after she was designated as a special judge in a fast-track court for paper leak cases, the Delhi High Court has transferred Judge Anu Grover Baliga. Special Judge Ajay Gupta will now hear the cases in the fast-track court, including NEET-UG 2026 paper leak cases. The rejig comes as a part of a major reshuffle in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the setting up of fast-track courts last week to tackle the cases of paper leaks following widespread protests against the issue.

The first hearing in Judge Baliga’s fast-track court against 2026 NEET paper leak case was set to be held on July 27 but was adjourned following a request from the defence counsel. While the court has taken the chargesheet on record, a hearing on the chargesheet and on the bail pleas of two accused was scheduled for August 3.